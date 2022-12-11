Hedron Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $437,246.86 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $75.57 million and approximately $437,246.86 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00510535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.97 or 0.30249456 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

