Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 1.10% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

