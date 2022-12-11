Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.67 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $168.09 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 474,140,218 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

