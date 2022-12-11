holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $28.07 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. holoride has a total market cap of $28.07 million and $71,939.24 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.99 or 0.07416953 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025578 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05918414 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,104.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

