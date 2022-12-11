Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Acquires $19,521.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $19,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,750.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OppFi Stock Down 2.4 %
OppFi stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OppFi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
