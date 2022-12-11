Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Acquires $19,521.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $19,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,750.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Down 2.4 %

OppFi stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OppFi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OppFi

Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

