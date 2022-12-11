Insider Selling: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,927,031.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.75 and a twelve month high of C$30.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.59.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

