Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 412.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,225,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

