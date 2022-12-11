International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 99,517 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPHQ stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

