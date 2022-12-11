International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 12.70% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA BUL opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67.

Featured Stories

