International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.