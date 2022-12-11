International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

