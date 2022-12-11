International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance
GCOW opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.