International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.3 %

ICAGY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.