Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.11) to €2.20 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.50 ($2.63) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.84) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.26) to €2.40 ($2.53) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.53) to €2.60 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ISNPY opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

