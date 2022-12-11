iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.