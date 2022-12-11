iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IEF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

