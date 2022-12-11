iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,298,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $199,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

