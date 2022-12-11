Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.54 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

