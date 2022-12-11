Jane Street Group LLC Has $220.17 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780,710 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.71% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $220,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41,311.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $8,816,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $43.46.

