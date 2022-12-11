JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.37 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $177.56 million and $20.37 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002018 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.96 or 0.05502190 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00507218 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.86 or 0.30317927 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
