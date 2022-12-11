Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.20-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 586,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,582.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

