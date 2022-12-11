JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,020 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Shell comprises 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

