JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 3.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

