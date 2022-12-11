JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 63.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,762,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after buying an additional 263,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NEE stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

