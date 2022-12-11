JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 171.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 166.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of BEP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

