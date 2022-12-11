JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

PFE stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

