JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JDEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

