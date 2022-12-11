Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,475 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,457.80 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The company has a market capitalization of £59.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,337.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

