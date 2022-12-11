JMP Securities Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $19.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.
C3.ai Price Performance
AI stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.