JMP Securities Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $19.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

AI stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

