John Mccluskey Sells 10,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$136,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 667,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,121,498.88.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$13.46. 670,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,683. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

