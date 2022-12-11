Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

