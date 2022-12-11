Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $110.95 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $110.95 million and $41,238.70 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011210 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00240858 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54093652 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

