JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €11.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

