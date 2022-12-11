JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €280.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($234.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at €205.00 ($215.79) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($232.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.