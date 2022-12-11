JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.09) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.73) to GBX 1,900 ($23.17) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,110.00.
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $60.83.
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
