JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $429,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.