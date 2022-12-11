JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

