Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Kaspa has a market cap of $107.19 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,061,000,034 coins and its circulating supply is 15,061,000,328 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,048,304,906 with 15,048,313,422.594809 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0072029 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,970,546.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

