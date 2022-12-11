Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $104.54 million and $1.82 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,065,226,751 coins and its circulating supply is 15,065,227,045 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,048,304,906 with 15,048,313,422.594809 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0072029 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,970,546.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

