KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,969 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.23% of KB Home worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in KB Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

