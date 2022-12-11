Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €572.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €572.00 ($602.11) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($642.11) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($684.21) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($547.37) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($594.74) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($705.26) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPA KER opened at €523.50 ($551.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €500.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €508.52. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($439.37).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

