KeyCorp Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UDR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,460,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,613,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

