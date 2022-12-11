Kin Price Up 0.2% This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $263,285.89 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009634 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.56 or 0.05559591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00507395 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
