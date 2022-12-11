KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $2,200.34 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07734522 USD and is down -13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,298.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

