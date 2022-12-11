Konnect (KCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,087.04

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $25,087.04 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

