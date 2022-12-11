KonPay (KON) Price Hits $0.0264

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, KonPay has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $595,461.30 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

