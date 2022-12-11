Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 383,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

