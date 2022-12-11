Kujira Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,700.68 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $56.66 million and approximately $159,700.68 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,546,188 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.5767924 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $187,579.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

