Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises approximately 7.1% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $280.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.