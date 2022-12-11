LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.44% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 396,645 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $993,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGVC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

