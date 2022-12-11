Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Holdings Decreased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd trimmed its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,709 shares during the quarter. Lazard makes up approximately 2.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.19% of Lazard worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 114,937 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lazard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 138,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 53,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.88 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

